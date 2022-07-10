TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Agnes Killen “lgi” Bornheim of Tuscumbia passed from this life July 7, 2022. A citizen of the United States and Ireland, Igi was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on June 18, 1927, to Sarah Ormston Killen (Manchester, England) and William Killen (Belfast, Ireland).
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Tuscumbia.
Igi joins her husband Harold, her son Jerry, daughter Ruth Ellen and her beloved Rex in heaven. She is survived by her daughters, Kris Mollohan (Ernie) of Tuscumbia and Kara Bornheim of Orlando, Fl; grandchildren Jeffrey, Freddie, Kalan and Jennifer; great grandchildren Alex, Adler, Addison, Gracyn, Ben, Wesley, Salem, Kingston and a host of nieces and nephews.
Everyone who knew Igi loved her and her great sense of humor. She was a kind and compassionate woman and volunteered 12 years of her life at Shoals Hospital where she made many special friends. Thank you to her special girls at Tennessee River Urgent Care and Family Practice for their care, love and friendship and to Steve and Rachel Thrasher for sharing their love and time with her. Thank you, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, for the wonderful care you provided.
Mom, our best friend, cheerleader, and rock, thank you for everything. Go rest with dad and your children. We will meet you by the river.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Colbert Humane Society to help an animal in need.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
