LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Agnes Pearl Clayton, 84, died February 19, 2021. Visitaton wil be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The Funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Houser Cemetery. She was a home maker.

