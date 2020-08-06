HALEYVILLE — Agnes Ivalee Dobbins, 83, died August 5, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.