LORETTO, TN — Agnes Marie Killen Johns, 86, died September 23, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 from 11 a.m., until 12:45 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at Loretto Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. She was a member of Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

