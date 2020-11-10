MUSCLE SHOALS — Agnes Lou Pounders Lindsey, 89, formerly of Spruce Pine, AL, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 08, 2020 after a brave and courageous fight with Alzheimer’s.
Born September 04, 1931 in Russellville, AL, she was the daughter of the late Sidney A. and Ruby Malone Pounders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mae Lee Pounders; her brother, Ray Wilson Pounders and niece, Joy Lindsey.
Agnes graduated from Florence State Teachers College in 1953. She was a former elementary school teacher in the Russellville and Muscle Shoals Public Schools. A lifetime learner, an avid reader who especially loved reading to children. She was an accomplished artist and helped many recover and find their way.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Willie F. Lindsey whom she married on December 13, 1951. Her two daughters, Rose Marie Lindsey of Huntsville AL and Luanne Lindsey Nelson and her husband, Scott of Mooresville, NC. Brother, William Joseph “Joe” Pounders and wife, Jean of Russellville, AL and her extended family of cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, lifelong neighbors and friends, especially the Sharma Family of Chicago, IL. She was a member of the Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
The family thanks the Hospice Nurses and staff and is forever grateful for the special care given to Agnes and her family by Fran Turner and Dee Turner.
A graveside service for friends and family will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens, Russellville, AL. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Spry Memorial Chapel is servicing the family.
Memorial donations are suggested to donate a book to your local library or to read a book to a child in her precious memory.
