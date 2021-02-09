RUSSELLVILLE — Agnes Louise Akers, age 83 of Russellville, Alabama, passed away at home on February 6, 2021 following an extended illness.
Ms. Akers was a tribal member of the Poarch Band Creek Indians in Atmore, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Akers, and son in-law, Arrie Murray.
She is survived by her children, Vicki Murray of Russellville, Kenny Akers (Shelia) of Ford City, Lorri Akers Kimbrough (Mark) of Spruce Pine, Gregg Akers (Angela) of Central, Shane Akers (Angel) of Tuscumbia and Kristie McAfee (Daniel) of Spruce Pine; brother, Donald Murphy, Monroeville, AL and Sister in-law, Kathy Atchison, Shelby County, AL; 13 grandchildren, Billy Akers, Molly Akers, Cindy Akers, Todd Hill, Ashley Kimbrough Motes, Patrick Akers, Hannah Akers, Jackson McAfee, Madi McAfee, Slater Fuller, Tiffany Smallwood, Ashtin Melton, and Maranda Melton. She had 11 great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Ms. Akers was a native of Uriah, Alabama, however had spent 47 years in Franklin County.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 12:00 noon in the chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama, with Mark Riggs of Guin, Alabama officiating. Visitation is an hour prior to service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Billy Akers, Will Akers, Luke Hicks, Ashtin Melton, Doug Saint and Todd Hill. Interment at Mountain View Baptist Cemetery in Phil Campbell, Alabama.
The family wishes to send special thanks to Dr. Wesley Deselle, Sharon, Tara, Marcia, Joanne and Scott of Amedisys Hospice.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
