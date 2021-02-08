RUSSELLVILLE — Agnes Louise Akers, 83, died February 6, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon service time Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with burial in Mountain View Baptist Cemetery, Phil Campbell.

