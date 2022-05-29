SHEFFIELD — Agnes Veach Wiedemeyer, age 96, passed away on May 23rd at her home in Sheffield. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Florence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred F. Wiedemeyer; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Veach; her brothers, J.L. Veach and Henry Veach; her sister, Sarah V. Edmundson; her nephew, Bert Edmundson; her nieces, Jackie V. Dillard and Stephanie V. Wellington; and her great-niece, Kristi Harris Dickinson.
She is survived by her nieces, Anna E. McLemore, Florence, AL, Vivianne Veach-Cook, Jupiter, FL, and Sherry Pratt, Dixon, MO; and great-niece, Amanda Veach-Cook, Birmingham, AL.
Her career spanned 40 years, most of which was spent with the law firm of Almon, McAlister.
Over 40 years ago Mrs. Wiedemeyer made arrangements to have her body donated to the University of Alabama in Birmingham medical school. Therefore, in accordance with her instructions, there will not be a public memorial service.
