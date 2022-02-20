TUSCUMBIA — Agnes Josephine Willingham Reaves, 96, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, February 21, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ed White officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Agnes was a native of Tuscumbia, a member of Valdosta Church of Christ, and a graduate of Deshler High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Reaves; and daughter, Kimberly Reaves.
Agnes is survived by her children, Don Reaves, Ronnie Reaves (Patsy), Renee Reaves, and Kathy Beard (Tim); grandchildren, Kelli Adkins, Michael Reaves, Jason Reaves, Stacie Reaves, Adam Beard, Allison Moses, and Izaak Emmons; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Izaak Emmons, Michael Reaves, Jason Reaves, Adam Beard, Steve Sims, and Dennis Willingham.
