MUSCLE SHOALS — Ailcy McKinney Hester, 97, of Muscle Shoals, AL, was born on August 14, 1923 and went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020. A graveside service was held on Saturday, October 3rd at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Brother Darrell Pace officiated.
Mrs. Hester was a native of Tuscumbia and a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. “Bill” Hester; her parents, Newton and Sarah J. McKinney; her brother, Morris McKinney (Nancy); sisters, Sarah Lee McKinney and Georgie Pfeifer; granddaughter, Ginger Renea Shadix; half-brothers, Les McKinney, Leon McKinney, Press McKinney, Jim McKinney; and half-sisters, Pansy Martin and Allien McKinney.
Mrs. Hester is survived by her son, Steve Hester (Nancy), Russellville; daughter, Jo Ann Borden (Gerald), Muscle Shoals; sister, Frances Smallwood, Muscle Shoals; granddaughters, Beverly Pugh (Shannon), Andalusia, Teresa Pace (Walt), Florence, and Melissa Waldrep, Tupelo; great-grandchildren, Zachary Waldrep, Tupelo, Katie Kimbrough (Jeremy), Sheffield, Madeline and Emma Pugh, Andalusia, and Clay Shadix, Parrish; and many great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Gerald Borden, Shannon Pugh, Walt Pace, and Walter Smallwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented