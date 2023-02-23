F.2.23.23 Akevia Smith.jpg
FLORENCE — Grace Memorial Funeral Home announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Mr. Akevia Emil Smith, 49 of Florence, Alabama. Akevia died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama.

