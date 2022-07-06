FLORENCE — William Eldridge “Al” Hathorn, age 76, of Florence, passed away on July 3, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, with Jim Thacker officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Hathorn was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Ophelia Hathorn and brother, Weldon Hathorn.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hathorn; sons, Alan Hathorn and Marco Mallia, Dallas, TX, and Matthew Hathorn (Lydia) of Norfolk, VA; very special grandson, Rhett Micheal Eldridge Hathorn; brothers, Wayne Hathorn (Elsie) of Athens, GA, and Wendell Hathorn (Kathy) of Florence, AL; nephew, Steve Hathorn (Polly) of Conyers, GA, (and children, Paul and Sydney); nieces, Stacye Hathorn (and daughters, Charlcie and Jean Leah) of Tallassee, AL, and Emilie Hathorn Williamson (Byron) (and their son, Jackson) of Atlanta, GA.
Al was a pharmacist in the Florence and Muscle Shoals area for over 50 years. He never met a stranger, always had a smile, and would help anyone in any way he could.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
