WATERLOO
Alamae Smith Frazier, 86, departed this life to be with her beloved husband on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. A celebration of a life well lived will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Morrison Funeral Home with Wayne Wood and Nolan Burns officiating. Burial will be in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
“Sweet” Alamae and Paul began their life together in 1949. They enjoyed working together every day until Paul’s death in 1989. She was the best daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, friend, and example to all that knew her. She loved to travel and most of all go to church. She was known for her friendship, hospitality, card mailing, and her famous fudge. She was a member of the church and attended Stewartsville and Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ faithfully as long as she was able. She is preceded in death her husband, Paul Frazier; infant son, Paul Jr.; parents, Arthur and Viola Smith; sisters, Jewel Dowdy, Clydie Smith, and Mary Ford; brothers, Haven, Dalton, and James Smith; sons-in-law, Randy Kelley and Stephen Scott.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Fell (Fred) Waterloo, Debra Kelley Scott, Waterloo (Clyde Mires of Athens); her 94-year-old sister and best friend, Ruby E. Haddock; sister-in-law, Doris Frazier; grandchildren, Andrea Hayes (Kirk), New Braunfels, TX, Tara Bustos (Steve) New Market, AL, Walter Kelley, Ryan Kelley (Brittany) Waterloo; great- grandchildren, Savannah (Grayson), Jade, Abigayle, Brandon, Mackenzie, Brantley, and Skye; and great-great-grandson, Beckett on the way.
Pallbearers will be Walter and Ryan Kelley, Steve Bustos, Jim Smith, “Little” Paul Frazier, and Conner Bevis. Honorary pallbearers, Kirk Hayes, Brian Frazier, Billy Haddock, Jr., Jerry McFall, Paul Scott, Clyde Mires, and Don Newton.
Special thanks to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for all the care and kindness shown to our family.
Memorials may be made to Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ, 13007 Co. Rd. 8, Florence, AL 35633 or Stewartsville Church of Christ, 16560 Highway 20, Florence, AL 35633.
