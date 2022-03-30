KILLEN — Alan A. Stout, 61, died March 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Park. He was the husband of Barbara Stout.

