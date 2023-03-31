MUSCLE SHOALS — Alan Larry Nave, 79, died March 29, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

