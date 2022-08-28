KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE — Alan Stinebrickner, 38, died August 24, 2022. Visitation will be held September 2, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Brace Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.