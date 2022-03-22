MOULTON — Alan ‘Tokyo’ Patterson, 63, died March 20, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Old Bethel Cemetery. He retired from International Paper in Decatur in November 2021.

