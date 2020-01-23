FLORENCE — Alan V. Ledgewood, 66, Florence, Alabama, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
Alan was a lifelong resident of Florence where he graduated from Bradshaw High School and the University of North Alabama. He retired from Occidental Chemical after 39 years and seven months. He served as a board member of Occidental Credit Union and was a Charter member of the Old Geezer Club. He was a longtime Sunday School Superintendent of First Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Collins Ledgewood; sons, Carter (Laura) Ledgewood and John (Rebecca Coburn) Ledgewood; grandchildren, Cal Taylor Ledgewood and Lucy Collins Ledgewood; sisters, Pam Ledgewood (Al Redick) and Sandra Bruce; and several nieces and nephews. Alan was preceded in death by parents O.V. and Naomi Ledgewood; grandparents, Vernon and Allie Ledgewood, and Hazel and Lawrence Almond.
In retirement, Alan loved playing with his grandchildren, driving his red mustang convertible, and renewing old friendships.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, Florence with service following at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Greenview Memorial Park following the service. Interim Minister, Sylvia Hamlin, officiating. Pallbearers will be Billy Thigpen, Gary Utley, Donald Gober, Paul Rasch, David E. Holden, Robert Threet, Dale Jackson and John Moseley.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask in typical Alan form, please pay kindness forward to someone.
