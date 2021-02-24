LANSING, MICHIGAN — Alba Perishing “Butch” Ellard, Jr., passed on February 23, 2021 in the care of Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing, Michigan at the age of 77. He was born on November 17, 1943 in Alabama where he grew up in the First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, attended Deshler High School, the University of North Alabama, and served his country in Vietnam with the U.S. Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Ellard; his father, Alba Perishing Ellard Sr.; his brother, Billy Ellard and brother-in-law, Dr. James D. Parker.
He is survived by his sister, Rose Parker; brothers, Jerry Ellard (Jane) and Tommy Ellard; nephews, Don Parker Jr., Shane Parker, and Jason Ellard (Charity); nieces, Shelle McNamara (Pat) and Brandi Ellard; great-nephews, Eric Hill (Kim), T.J. McNamara, and Jaxon Ellard; great-nieces, Taylor McCaige (Mitch), Cassie McNamara, Emma Rose Ellard, Olivia Ellard, and Adalyn Ellard.
Memorials may be made in his name to a charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time. Condolences may be left at www.McGeehanFH.com
