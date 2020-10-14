FLORENCE — A memorial service for Albert C. Heaslett will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive.
Albert C. Heaslett passed away April 19th at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee at the age of 85. He was born September 30, 1934 in Childersburg, Alabama and graduated from Fayetteville High School. He received his BS from Auburn University and MS from The University of Tennessee.
He served 33 years in Government Service including the United States Army, Auburn University Extension Service, USAID Philippines, Farm Credit System and USDA. He then had a 12-year career in real estate sales in Florence.
He was married to Betty England Heaslett for 60 years. They have two children, Traci Swab, Ithaca, New York and Neal Heaslett (Ann Marie), Memphis, Tennessee; three grandchildren; his beloved younger sister, Nancy Hand, Anniston, Alabama; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Heaslett was a devout member of Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence for over 40 years where he served as a Deacon, sang in the choir, and participated in numerous mission trips.
Mr. Heaslett was a longtime member of the Lions Club, served with Habitat for Humanity, served on the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army and volunteered at ECM Hospital.
