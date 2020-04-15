LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Albert Francis Kerstiens, 89, of Loretto, TN, passed away April 11, 2020 at his home. Mr. Kerstiens was a retired Electrician and longtime member of Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was also a United States Naval veteran, member of American Legion Post No. 146, Knights of Columbus, and the Legion of Mary.
Albert is survived by sons, Tom Kerstiens (Kathy) of Killen, AL; Steve Kerstiens (Emily) of Statesboro, GA; A.J. Kerstiens (Carmen) of El Paso, TX; Ben Kerstiens (Theresa) of Madison, AL; and Al Kerstiens (Donna) of Summertown, TN; daughters, Frances Armstrong (Jerry) of Corryton, TN and Theresa Cottrell (Gary) of Knoxville, TN; daughter-in-law, Donna Marks (Curly) of Loretto, TN; 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank William Kerstiens and Clara Agnes Beyke Kerstiens; wife, Loretta Kerstiens; and son, Jerry Kerstiens.
Due to government restrictions, there will be a private funeral service held for Mr. Kerstiens. Burial will be in Loretto Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either 1) Sacred Heart School P.O. Box 277, Loretto, TN 38469 or to 2) St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented