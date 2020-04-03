SHEFFIELD — Albert Fontaine Armistead, 96, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to the State Health Order, there will be a private graveside service for the family, with Dr. Randy Thompson officiating.
Albert was a 1943 graduate of Deshler High School and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Tuscumbia. He was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He served as a Fighter Pilot in WWII and as an Instructor in aircraft and helicopters. Albert was an owner and broker with Al Armistead Realty. He also worked as a talented portrait artist. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joyce Woodis Armistead; his parents, Henry Coles and Mattie Lee Armistead; and four siblings.
Albert is survived by his daughter, Bettina A. Borden and her husband, Das A. Borden.
Thank you to all who have cared for and ministered to Al through the years, especially First Presbyterian Church, Tuscumbia, and Morningside Assisted Living, Sheffield.
