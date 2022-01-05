LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Albert Freytag, 84, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Mr. Freytag served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

