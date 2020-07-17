MUSCLE SHOALS — Alberta Jean Ledlow, 79, of Muscle Shoals, AL went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 15, 2020. There was a private service held for the family.
She was a member of Ford City Baptist Church. She loved all of her family dearly. She enjoyed walking, dancing and gardening.She was preceded in death by her parents, Sven and Josephine Maki and brother, Jerry Maki.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Ledlow; sons, David Ledlow (Patti), Gary Ledlow (Tina), and Bruce Ledlow (Tracy); sister, Georgia Nylund (Mike); grandchildren, Heather Carr, Andrew Ledlow, Brent Ledlow, Brian Ledlow, and Chelsea Ledlow; great-grandchildren, Ethan Ahtonon, Bella Carr, Ansley Ledlow, Tinsleigh Webb, Stella Ledlow, and Noah Ledlow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Hospice or charity of your choice.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial
Commented