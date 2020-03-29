ELGIN CROSSROADS — Albert Johnson Trousdale, 78 Years Old, passed away March 26, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital after he had contracted Covid-19.
He is a member of Elgin Church of Christ Congregation. He was retired after 21 years from the US Army and Alabama National Guard. He also was retired after 31 years at Monsanto in Decatur. He ran a Home Improvement Business for many years. He was active in the church where he loved everyone so much. He was the youngest of 13 children.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Butler Trousdale; daughter, Julie Ann Trousdale; son, Matthew Zane Trousdale; daughter-in-law , Nicole Allen Trousdale; grand-daughter, April Nicole; sister, Rosa Lee Garcia; brother-in-law, Alberto Garcia; and to many nieces and nephews to, name but he loved them all.
He was preceded in death by his son, Nicky Alan Trousdale; father, Albert C. Trousdale; mother, Lillie Holden Trousdale; nine brothers, Willie, Bertius, Eddie (Infant), Almon, Johnnie, Eli, Ralph, Hubert and Louis; and two sisters, Ola Mae and Lillie Mae.
Johnson was a friend to all. He always had a big smile and the world was a better place for him being in it.
Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Elkins East Chapel.
