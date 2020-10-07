BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Albert Lee Culp, 82, died October 5, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army service 1959-1963.

