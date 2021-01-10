BURNSVILLE, MISS. — Albert Lewis Skinner, 74, died January 8, 2021. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. A private family service is Thursday with interment in Rowland Mills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

