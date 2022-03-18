COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Albert “Mac” Rochelle, 82, died March 14, 2022. Graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
