SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Albert “Neal” Aycock, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family singing, “I’ll Fly Away,” his favorite gospel song. Neal was born in Colbert County on March 6, 1933 to the late Albert Sidney and Pearl Aycock. He was a 1952 graduate of Colbert County High School. He enjoyed playing pranks, cheering on the Alabama football team and dancing to the great sound of the local Muscle Shoals music hits from “Hall of Fame.” Neal was a savvy talker and good story-teller, which is what made him so successful in life. He started in the U.S. Postal Service and continued his career as an International Harvester Franchise owner. He also farmed for many years alongside his family. In the 1970s, he was President of the Farm Bureau Federation. He later owned Savannah Homes, Inc., in Savannah, Tennessee. When his health declined, Neal moved to the Park Rest Nursing Home in Savannah where he was loved and adored by the staff. They spoke of him fondly and he was a favorite resident of the home. Neal was preceded in death by his son, Barry Neal Aycock; his parents, Albert Sidney and Pearl; his sister, Dorothy Poag; and most recently his brother, Harold L. Aycock.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughter, Lisa Lax Coke, (Ty Coke); his beloved granddaughter, Cydney Wilkes; his sister, Mollie Jeffries and his dearest friend, Beverly Miller. Also, his bonus grandchildren, Butler Liles, Lacey Liles, Reagan Butler, Ryleigh Butler; bonus great-grandchildren, Kylie Liles, Aria Reeves, Oakley Armstead; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Neal spent a lot of his life helping others and giving to those who were less fortunate. Therefore in lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make donations to those in need. Suggested local charities include Kings Ranch & Hannah Homes in Chelsea, The Healing Place in Muscle Shoals or a charity of your choice.
There will be a private graveside service for family only on November 8th at Glendale Cemetery in Leighton, Alabama. Family will receive friends on November 8th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Carla and Justice Aycock at 3765 Old Hwy 20, Tuscumbia, AL 35674. This was the original home of Neal’s grandparents where he spent many of his childhood days and which he cherished so much.
Commented