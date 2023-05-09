MUSCLE SHOALS — Albert Price Lansdell, age 73 of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 1 P.M. in the chapel. Norm Curington, Rayburn Lansdell, Sonny Owens, and Austin Swinea will officiate the service.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Srygley Lansdell; father, Claude Lansdell; brother, Clyde Lansdell; sister, Eva Ruth Curington; sister-in-law, Geraldine Lansdell; brothers-in-law, Doug Aycock and Eulice Curington, and nephew, Joey Lansdell.
Price is survived by wife, Linda Lansdell of Muscle Shoals; son, Ricky Lansdell (Tina); daughter, Kelly McGee (Andrew), both of Muscle Shoals, and daughter, Cindy Randall (James) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Connor McGee and Brooks McGee of Muscle Shoals and Jane Price Randall and Margaret Randall of Birmingham; brothers, Earl Lansdell, Jr. of Leighton, Mack Lansdell (Jan) of Tuscumbia, and Eugene Lansdell of Muscle Shoals; sister, Patricia Aycock of Sheffield; sister-in-law, Wilma Lansdell of Ontario, Canada and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Price served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of Eastwood Church of Christ where he served as Deacon. He retired from International Paper after 32 years of service. Price was a devoted husband to Linda for 43 years, he was a loving and fun father, but his favorite title was Paw. His grandchildren were the light of his life; he spent most of his days with them. If you knew Price at all, you knew of his love and devotion to his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his faith and for the love he held for his family. While we will miss him greatly, we take great comfort in knowing he is with our Heavenly Father.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
