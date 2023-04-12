TUSCUMBIA — Albert Roger Davis, Sr., 72, died April 9, 2023. A private visitation for the family will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a private memorial service. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

