FLORENCE — Albert “Tink” Hardaker, 92, of Florence, passed away April 28, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and a U.S. Navy veteran.
A private graveside service will be in Greenview Memorial Park with Rev. Dwayne McDuff officiating.
Mr. Hardaker was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn Hardaker; first wife, Wanda Hardaker; and brother, George Hardaker.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Phillips Hardaker; daughters, Valerie Terry (Mike), Gail Cassel (Jimmy), Joy Mills (George) and Linda Hardaker; grandchildren, Andrew Terry (Ashley), Zachary Terry, Christopher Cassel (Payton) and Sabrina Mayfield (David); and great-grandchildren, Michaela Terry and Ryder Mayfield.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff members of NAMC for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Samaritan’s Purse, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory.
