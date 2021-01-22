FLORENCE — Albert Wesley Roush, 74, died January 20, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in New Hope #2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences for the family.

