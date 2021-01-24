FLORENCE — Albert Wesley Roush, 74, Florence, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Monday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Justin Parnell officiating. There will be a graveside service at New Hope #2 Baptist Church Cemetery, Cullman, at 2:00 p.m.
Albert was a member of the Church of Christ. He retired as a machinist with McKinney Lumber after 49 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Litty Mae Roush; and sister, Mary Cole.
Albert is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Roush; children, Kenneth Roush, Jerry Roush, and Sandra McDonald; brother, James Curtis Roush; sisters, June Long Partain and Virginia Swindig; grandchildren, Whitney Roush, Tiffany Roush, Tyler Putman, Thomas Roush, Cassie Putman, and Chelsea McDonald; and three great-grandchildren.
Albert’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
