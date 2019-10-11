FLORENCE — Alcean Simpson Jr., 70, of Florence passed Sunday, October 6, 2019. Visitation will be today, October 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, with Rev. Trevor Crenshaw, Pastor, and Pastor Robert Turner Jr., Eulogist. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at noon. The public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
