FLORENCE — Alden Porter Thigpen, aged 84, passed away on September 16, 2022 in Florence, AL., after a recent illness.
He was preceded by his wife of 58 years, Dinah Gail Thigpen; his brother, Charles Thigpen; and his parents, Porter and Odell Thigpen.
He is survived by a sister-in-law, Juanita Thigpen of Lawrenceburg, TN; a brother-in-law, James Behel (Sally Anne) of Searcy, AR; nephews, Chuck Thigpen (Rebecca) of Greenville SC., Lee Thigpen (Kerry) of Lawrenceburg TN., Ben Behel (Tia) of Richardson TX., Alex Behel (Kerri) of Searcy AR., and a niece, Jenny Leijen (Jonathan) of Brisbane Australia; and a host of grandnieces and grandnephews.
Alden was a long-time resident of Lauderdale County, working in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry as well as teaching the trade in various roles in Lauderdale and Colbert County. In preparation for his teaching career, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Athens State university and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Tennessee. He enjoyed listening to, and sharing vintage country, folk and blue grass music. He was a Christian and a long-time member of Petersville Church of Christ.
Pallbearers are James Behel, Ben Behel, Alex Behel, Chuck Thigpen, Lee Thigpen, Chris Valentine, and Austin Oakley.
Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022 at 1 p.m., with the funeral following at 2 p.m., at the Petersville Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
