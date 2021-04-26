RUSSELLVILLE — Aldo Mario Echeverria, 76, died Saturday, April 24, 2021. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 1-3 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Spruce Pine Cemetery.

