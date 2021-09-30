FLORENE — Etta Alene Dillehay Tippins, 96, died September 25, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Pine Crest Cemetery, Mobile. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Florence, and Pine Crest Funeral Home and Cemetery is directing arrangements in Mobile. She was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

