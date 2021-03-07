TUSCUMBIA — Alesia Jeffreys Bennett, 68, died March 6, 2021. Visitation is noon until 2 p.m. service time Tuesday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

