TUSCUMBIA — Alesia Jeffreys Bennett, 68, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 9th, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Roger Bond officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Alesia was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Burns.
She is survived by her husband, Bennie; children, Wayne Russell (LeaRen) and Amanda Mitchell (Dustin); two brothers; two sisters; nine grandchildren.
Please leave online condolences at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented