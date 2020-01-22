TUSCUMBIA — Alex Brett Gilbert, age 30, of Tuscumbia, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. The family will receive friends for the visitation on Thursday, January 23, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Ed Herbster and Kevin Radford will officiate.
Alex was born September 3, 1989. He was a carpenter by trade. Alex served as a volunteer fireman and was a member of the Colbert County Rescue Dive Team.
Survivors include his mother, Connie Newman and her husband, David; father, T.B. Gilbert; fianceé, Elizabeth Stacy; grandparents, Bobby Joe and Rena Martin, Faye Gilbert; stepbrother, Daniel Newman.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials at Listerhill Credit Union to “For the Love of Alex,” a special account established to contribute to the following entities that were special to Alex and his family: A Room at the Shoals and Colbert County Animal Shelter.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented