ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Alex Hancock, 36, died June 20, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel. He was employed with AML RightSource.

