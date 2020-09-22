LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Alex Ray Newton, 45, died September 16, 2020. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Leoma, with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was employed at Heritage Automotive Center.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.