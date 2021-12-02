TUSCUMBIA
Alexa Geovonni, 47, of Tuscumbia, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Ed White officiating.
Lexi was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the administrator at Tennessee River Eye Clinic. She will be greatly missed by her “Sweet Man”, Anthony.
Lexi is survived by the love of her life, Anthony Haynes; her parents; 3 children; 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Tennessee River Eye Clinic, Dr. Mark Kassels, and to all their family and friends for their care, support, and especially their prayers.
