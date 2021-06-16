FLORENCE — Alexander Spence White, 32 of Florence, died June 12, 2021 at home.
Mr. White was born December 8, 1988, in Huntsville to Anthony Rayburn and Anita King White. He was a gifted writer and loved all outdoor activities, especially camping, fishing, and kayaking. A day on the river and in the woods with friends was how he would have described his perfect day.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita King White. He is survived by his father, Anthony Rayburn White; stepmother, Jennifer Smith White; grandmother, Katherine Knox King; grandfather, Garrell Rayburn White; stepsiblings, Hannah Reed and Marshall Wright; and girlfriend, Rebekah Kristen Frank.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at Flint Creek Baptist Cemetery in Vinemont on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
