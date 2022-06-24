RUSSELLVILLE — Alexis Margo Glass, age 20 of Russellville, was a Christian by faith and a sweet and beautiful person inside and out. She loved everyone and treated everyone as if they were someone special. She gained her wings in Heaven on June 22, 2022. She was an Angel here on Earth as well. Her family was truly blessed to have her.
Lexie was a 2020 graduate of Russellville High School. She was a member of both the Volleyball and Basketball teams. Lexie was a lover of the outdoors, if TJ was going hunting, then so was Lexie!! She was an avid hunter and fishing was always a plus. Lexie and TJ organized the group “The Down-N-Dirty Waterfowl”, which consisted of a special and strong group of friends.
Lexie loved taking care of others and was working towards her dream of being a Nurse Practitioner while working at The Grind, and as a CNA at Cottage of the Shoals while attending NWSCC as well.
She is survived by her mother, Tessa Underwood; father, Kenny Glass; fur baby, BeBe Doggy Ace; brother, Trey Glass; grandparents, Tracy and Lyndia Underwood, David and Sandra Childers; aunts, Amanda Scott (Michael), Chanda Holland (Johnny), Leslie Purser (Anthony), Amanda Glass (Steve); uncles, Tim Glass (Nicole), Eric Chandler (Amanda); great-aunts, Sandra Coan (Joey), Kathy Grissom, Sharon Goens, Kim Wright, Lois Glass, Arlene Pirtle; honorary grands, Susie Chandler (Artur Wayne), Papie and Nenie Ballard; cousins, Morgan Glass, Maddie Holland, Sam Holland, Dylan Chandler, Colton Chandler, Chason Scott (Ryleigh), Austin Scott, Whitley Scott, D.J. Purser, Brody Glass, Blane Guthrie, Anna-Kate Glass, Jordan Smith, Jeremy Hargett and his daughter, Ella Grace Hargett as well as a host of loving friends and co-workers who will miss her unforgettable smile and personality.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, PaPaw Jerry Glass and her beloved boyfriend, T.J. Morgan.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12 to 3 p.m. with the funeral following at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Trey Glass, Dylan Chandler, Colton Chandler, Chason Scott, Austin Scott, D.J. Purser, Brody Glass, Blane Guthrie. Her RHS Volleyball and Basketball teammates will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family appreciates all the prayers, calls, visits, cards etc., that were so graciously sent. A special thank you to Jamie and April Vafeas and family for all of the love shown to our precious Lexie during her time spent with y’all.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented