LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Alford Glen Fulks, 87, died July 9, 2021. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Loretto Memorial Chapel with funeral to follow at 4 p.m. Burial is in Liberty Grove Cemetery. He attended Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

