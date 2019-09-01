ATHENS — Alfred Alaby “Jerry” Oldham Jr, 76, of Athens, AL passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sondra and their three children, Kathy Oldham and her husband, Charlie Sanders III of Birmingham, Sherry Coffee and her husband, Michael of Athens, and Charles Oldham and his wife, Dana of Birmingham; two grandchildren, Adena and Rowan Coffee; his sister, Patricia Brady; and nephew, Michael Brady of Lakeland FL; his sister-in-law Beverly Buckins and her husband, Mickey of Muscle Shoals; and his nephew, Brad Grissom, wife April, and their two children of Birmingham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Sally Oldham, and brother Bill.
Jerry was born October 13, 1942, in Colbert County to Alfred Oldham Sr., formerly of Hyde Cheshire England and Sarah Milford Oldham, formerly of Belfast Ireland. He was a 1961 graduate of Coffee High School where his photography received numerous awards. On June 1, 1963, he married Sondra Kaye Tidwell.
In 1965, he graduated from Florence State University and was hired as a history teacher and football coach at Colbert Heights High School. He left this position to serve in the U.S. Army in Fort Lee, VA and completed a tour of duty as a Captain in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star. Upon his honorable discharge, Jerry completed a degree at Cumberland Law School in Birmingham and was selected as a member of the Law Review. He also worked in the Birmingham Mayor’s Office for Mayor George Seibels and as a law clerk in Federal Court in Montgomery. In 1973, Jerry began a career as an attorney for the Internal Revenue Service in Birmingham. His law career was cut short when he contracted cryptococcal meningitis in 1985.
Jerry was instrumental in starting the Homewood Park youth soccer league, helped with the acquisition of Weygand Field, and spent many happy years as a coach. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, playing with his dog Reggie, cheering on his Auburn Tigers, taking long walks, going to the beach, listening to music, and eating fried chicken. He also loved spending time with his family. Jerry’s friendly personality, dry sense of humor, and kind heart will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
