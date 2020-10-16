SHEFFIELD — Alfred “Andy” Andrews, 91, of Sheffield passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held today, October 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Daniel Dulaney will be officiating. He was a member of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hutton Andrews; and his parents.
He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Andrews Wright and Dianne Andrews Bratton (Ricky); sister, Ann Graves; grandchildren, Rob Richardson (Karen), Wendy Perkins (Steve), Lee Bratton (Tasha), and Lori Dulaney (Daniel); six great-grandchildren; as well as other loving family and friends.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tucker’s House at www.tuckershouse.org.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
