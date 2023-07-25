LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Alfred Carnell Butler, 97, died July 22, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Kidd Cemetery. Mr. Butler served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
